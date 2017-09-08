Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion Preview: Seagulls seek first win against unbeaten Baggies

(Picture: Getty Images - Jamie McDonald)

Domestic affairs resume this weekend in the Premier League after the international break, as Brighton & Hove Albion entertain West Bromwich Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After recording their first league point of the season a fortnight ago away to Watford at Vicarage Road, Chris Hughton will look to build on his side's strong showing and pick up their first win in the top-flight.

This weekend's clash will the first time the duo have met in almost 25 years of football in all competitions.

Seagulls seek better fortune

Brighton were unfortunate not to return to the South Coast with all three points last time out, after hitting the woodwork twice versus the Hornets' 10 men.

Following Miguel Britos' reckless high, studs-up tackle on Anthony Knockaert and the defender's subsequent dismissal, the visiting side were frustrated by the hosts, as Marco Silva's men clung on for a hard-fought point.

After a baptism of fire versus Manchester City on the opening day and then falling to defeat against Leicester City the following week, the Seagulls' showing in Hertfordshire was enough to suggest the newly-promoted side are finding their feet, or indeed wings.

Unbeaten Baggies remain solid

Despite a favourable run of games to start the campaign, West Brom continue to confound their doubters.

The Baggies remain unbeaten after their opening three games and had it not been for a calamitous error from Ahmed Hegazi versus Stoke at The Hawthorns, Tony Pulis' men would be riding even higher in the league standings in second, level on nine points with leaders Manchester United.

Jay Rodriguez netted his first league goal for the hosts last time out with a well-judged stooping header against the Potters and will now look to push on with his fresh start in the West Midlands.

As it is, fifth spot is a nonetheless healthy position entering September and with a reputation of 1-0 wins in their recent past, West Brom will be confident of a similar result in East Sussex.

First meeting since 1993

Saturday's meeting of Albions will remarkably be the first time the two sides have met since 1993, back in the old Division Two.

Almost 25 years ago, on March 10, 1993, Brighton came out on top 3-1, at their former home of the Goldstone Ground.

As a largely irrelevant statistic, their have however, been just 18 meetings between the duo in history, where Brighton have won on only three occasions.

Team News

Brighton are sweating on the fitness of number of key individuals. Striking duo Tomer Hemed and Glenn Murray are both doubts with hamstring and ankle issues respectively, however both are expected to be passed fit.

Full-back Bruno Saltor should play despite a back problem, however Gaëtan Bong and midfielder Izzy Brown are ruled out.

Steve Sidwell is again set to miss out for the visit of West Brom, whilst Beram Kayal and Sean Baldock are both out until October.

Pulis' only concern for the trip to the south coast remains with centre-back Gareth McAuley, with the Northern Ireland international close to a return from a thigh injury. If fit, Hegazi could be relegated to the bench after his error versus Stoke.

Deadline day signing Grzegorz Krychowiak could make his Premier League debut, but is short of match fitness, as is left-back Kieran Gibbs since his move from Arsenal.