West Brom complete sensational Krychowiak loan after purchasing Gibbs from Arsenal

The midfielder has made numerous international appearances for Poland (photo: Getty Images / Nur Photo)

West Bromwich Albion have got two names in with a day left of the transfer window, completing moves for Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kieran Gibbs.

The Krychowiak deal has sent shockwaves through Europe, with Tony Pulis and co luring the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to the Hawthorns on a season-long-loan.

Unhappy with a lack of game time at PSG, Krychowiak - widely considered as one of the finest holding midfielder's in Europe - reportedly jumped at the chance to spend a season in the Premier League.

An impressive signing

Whilst Albion may not be seen as the ideal club for him, their impressive league campaign last time out will no doubt have helped lure him, as will their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Pulis teams are known for their defensive abilities, and adding a player of Krychowiak's skill and stature will only add to that.

Having already signed Gareth Barry during the window to replace the loss of Darren Fletcher in midfield, Krychowiak will further strengthen the Baggies midfield.

Gibbs finally leaves Arsenal

They've also made an addition at full-back, as Gibbs made a permanent move from Arsenal in a move worth seven million pounds.

The left-back has agreed a four-year-contract, and became West Brom's fifth signing of the summer earlier on Wednesday.

Having spent all of his career at Arsenal so far, Gibbs is another who has moved in search of more game time and will compete with the likes of Chris Brunt and Allan Nyom for a spot at full-back.

"They've made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me," said Gibbs after the deal went through.

