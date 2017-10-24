Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Carabao Cup 2017

Spurs are looking to continue their fine form, having earned a hard-fought point at the Bernabeu in the Champions League and cruising to all three points with an impressive 4-1 win over Liverpool on the weekend.

West Ham are looking to finally find some consistency. They were embarrassed in front of their own fans on Friday night in their game against newly-promoted Brighton - who came out comfortable winners.

Just over a month ago the two Londoners met in the league. At the London Stadium, Tottenham clinched all three points in a typically heated clash between the two clubs. Spurs found themselves 3-1 and cruising comfortably. However, after the sending off of Serge Aurier the visitors had to put in a back against the wall performance to grind out the win.

Tottenham have a huge game ahead of them on Saturday in the early kick-off. They travel to Old Trafford where they will face a Manchester United team who are also out to challenge for the title. With a huge point to prove on the weekend, it is expected that Mauricio Pochettino will rest the majority of his key players ahead of the clash.

Tottenham Hotspur Key Players: With the expected absence of Harry Kane, Pochettino is likely to include summer signing Fernando Llorente. The Spanish target man is still waiting to score his first goal for his new employers since his move on transfer deadline day in September. Along with Llorente we could see Heung-min Son start, having impressed against Liverpool on the weekend. Claiming a goal and coming close to a second, Son could find himself partnering Llorente up top. A partnership that could work well with the height of Llorente and the pace of Son.

West Ham Key Players: Manuel Lanzini has a good history against Wednesday nights hosts. Having all but ended Tottenham's title challenge last season with his goal which proved to be the winner. Lanzini will be out to continue where he left off - after missing the Premier League clash last month.

Danny Rose is set to make his first start after being side-lined for nine months. The 27-year-old suffered a knee injury against Sunderland last season and only made his return against Real Madrid last week, with a 10-minute appearance.

Belgian Mousa Dembele is also in contention to claim a spot in the starting eleven, the Spurs midfielder has suffered from a long-lasting injury.

Also, youngster Juan Foyth is in line to make it two consecutive starts in the competition after he played in the last round in Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Barnsley.

Striker Andy Carroll is also set to make his return after serving his one-match suspension. The Englishman was sent off after earning two yellow cards in the space of a minute in West Ham's draw away to Burnley.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian started in the previous two rounds of the cup, therefore is likely to replace regular starter Joe Hart between the sticks.

Ahead of the clash Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are resting players because they need to rest and we don't want to take risks."

"Now it's Wembley we'll put more effort? No. It is a big game anyway, it is a cup game, who goes through gets the quarter-final. Whenever we play Spurs it is massive, it is a derby." The Croat added.

Under-pressure West Ham boss Slaven Bilic spoke of his talks with the owners over his job: "We were talking about the situation and we agreed we have to get points very, very soon."

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's EFL Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.