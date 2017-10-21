Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Text Commentary in the Premier League 2017/2018

Spurs will welcome Dele Alli back into the fold after he served the final game of his Champions League suspension. The attacker is yet to score against Liverpool, who he very nearly joined before moving to North London.

Liverpool are expected to make a few changes today, Simon Mignolet will likely return in goal whilst Joe Gomez could come in at right-back. James Milner performed admirably on Tuesday, but captain Jordan Henderson will expect to slot back into midfield.

However, Salah and co may have a tough job breaking down a Tottenham defence that is known to be one of, if not the, best in the league. On the other hand, Liverpool are known for conceding 'easy' goals, but do come into the match off the back of two successive clean sheets.

One man the hosts will have to keep an eye on today is Mohamed Salah, especially with Sadio Mane being out injured. Salah has had a fantastic start to his Liverpool career, with eight goals already for the club.

The Reds are due a good performance in the league though, and confidence is high after a goal-glut against Maribor mid-week, Liverpool winning 7-0.

Liverpool could certainly do with a win today, with some frustrating draws having seen the Reds fall a little off the pace so far this season. After Watford lost to Chelsea on Saturday, a win could move Liverpool up to fourth - just a point and a place off Spurs. If they lose, the gap to Manchester City at the top becomes twelve points.

That was Spurs' first league win at Wembley this season, home draws against Burnley and Swansea following on from defeat against Chelsea. Their away form, on the other hand, has been excellent. Tottenham have won all four of their away games, scoring 12 goals too.

Spurs come into the game off the back of a morale boosting draw in Europe, away to Real Madrid in the week, but despite a strong start to the season overall their league form at home has been a little slack. Last time out for example, a poor performance was masked by Christian Eriksen's winner as they beat Bournemouth 1-0.

It's a big day today for Tottenham really, a chance to put down their first big statement league win at Wembley, the ground they're using whilst the new White Hart Lane is developed.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute by minute text commentary as Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at Wembley. We're Brandon Sayer and Oliver Emmerson, and we'll be taking you through events this afternoon. Kick-off at 16:00 BST.