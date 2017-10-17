Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Text Commentary in Champions League

For Spurs, Dele Alli will miss the tie due to suspension, which means Son Heung-min will start for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

On team front, Real are certain to miss right-back Dani Carvajal and winger Gareth Bale due to injuries, which means Achraf is expected to start again.

Spurs started off with an impressive 3-1 win against German giants, and were 3-0 winners in Cyprus.

Los Blancos registered 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia and then went on to win 3-1 in Dortmund.

Both teams are coming on the back of two impressive wins, and surprisingly have same goal difference as well.

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to face off in one of the feistiest contest of the match day three in Champions League.