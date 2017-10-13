Will Bournemouth finally be able to stop Harry Kane this weekend?

Kane on England duty (photo: Getty Images / MB Media)

Harry Kane's form won't come as a particularly great worry to AFC Bournemouth ahead of their weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as he has a great record against the Cherries anyway.

Having won two successive Premier League Golden Boot's you'd be forgiven for assuming that Kane has a fairly healthy relationship with goal scoring against any given side, but he really has flourished against the Cherries.

Six in three for Kane

As Mauricio Pochettino really gave lift-off to his Spurs tenure with some fantastic performances in the 2015-16 season, their 5-1 dismantling of Bournemouth at Dean Court was a highlight.

Kane grabbed a hat-trick that day, starting a run of form against Eddie Howe's men that looks unlikely to be brought to an end at Wembley this weekend.

He'd take his tally against the Cherries in the 15-16 campaign to five back at White Hart Lane later that season, netting a brace inside the first 16 minutes as Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 win, Christian Eriksen adding a third.

Such was the way in which he'd ruthlessly torn apart Bournemouth that season, the South-Coast side were left heavily relieved as he took his place on the treatment table for their first meeting last season.

It's no coincidence that the only game Kane has missed for Spurs against Bournemouth since the Cherries returned to the Premier League is the one that his side have dropped points in, the two teams drawing 0-0.

Kane was fit again by the time they met at White Hart Lane in April, continuing his streak with a solitary goal in a 4-0 win.

A magnificent run of goals, can Bournemouth halt it?

Now, having scored 15 goals in his last 10 games for club and country, seven in his last three for Spurs, Kane will line-up against Bournemouth ready to strike fear into their defence once again.

The chances of a Bournemouth side that have only managed to gain points in two of their seven league games thus far, seem slim.

Eddie Howe's side aren't known for digging in defensively and will look to use the big Wembley pitch as an opportunity to get on the ball and perhaps dictate the game more than their mid-table rivals would against a top-six side.

Keeping the ball may well be the trick to things for Howe's men as they look to prevent the likes of Kane, Eriksen and Dele Alli running riot as they have done recently.

A defensive pairing of Simon Francis and Nathan Ake did manage to keep Bournemouth's first league clean sheet of the season in their last outing, a goalless tie with Leicester, but the chances of lightning striking twice so soon seem rather pitiful with Kane fit and firing.