Toby Alderweireld hoping to remain with partner Vertonghen for years to come

Vertonghen and Alderweireld pictured together (photo: Getty Images / Rob Newell - CameraSport)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is hoping to line up alongside friend and teammate Jan Vertonghen for years to come.

Alderweireld and Vertonghen are both Belgium international's as well as starters for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, meaning they spend almost all their time on a football pitch together.

They do it to good effect to, Alderweireld having become an integral part of Tottenham's set-up since he linked with Vertonghen in 2015, helping the club to successive top three finishes in the Premier League.

In addition to that, the pair helped Belgium to the quarter finals of last summer's European Championship's and will lead their country into the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Tributes to his defensive partner

Vertonghen will make a record 97th appearance for Belgium against Cyprus in their final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, leading to some glowing praise in tribute from Alderweireld.

"I think it's great for Jan that he will beat that record, and he can stay an international for a while yet," said Alderweireld.

Adding that "over the years we have grown into one another and become really close," Alderweireld joked "I can hardly play without him, if I go to another club he will have to go with me."

Lukaku vs Kane?

One subject that the defender refused to be drawn into, too much at least, was the ongoing debate as to who's better out of Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

Having the pleasure of playing with Kane at Tottenham and Lukaku on international duty, Alderweireld has seen both up close and personal, defending against both in training.

However, when pressed to choose one over the other by Het Belang Van Limburg, he simply stated "I'll put them on the same level."