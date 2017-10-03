Roy Hodgson warns against handing Harry Kane the England captaincy

Oh captain, my captain? (photo: Getty Images / Laurence Griffiths)

Roy Hodgson has warned against handing Harry Kane the England captaincy, as national boss Gareth Southgate debates who to give the armband to for this Thursday's game against Slovenia.

The Three Lions have been without a permanent captain since Wayne Rooney announced his international retirement earlier in the season, with a variety of names banded around as suggestions to replace him.

Jordan Henderson captained England during the last international break, whilst Gary Cahill is another name being considered. Joe Hart would be prime contender were his place in the team secured, whilst goal-hungry Kane is the latest name to be thrown into the hat.

Not a decision Hodgson would take

However Hodgson, who managed England in three international tournaments from 2012 to 2016, advised against giving the Tottenham Hotspur striker the honour.

"I'd like to see him scoring goals," said Hodgson, going on to suggest that "it [captaincy] could weigh on him and impact some way upon that [scoring]."

Now manager of winless Crystal Palace, Hodgson is likely to come under similar pressure to that of when he was in charge of England, pressure he says that extends to the national team skipper.

"It's up to Gareth [Southgate] to decide if Kane gets the extra responsibility because being captain of England is a large burden in terms of mass media and public relations duties," said Hodgson.

"I don't know what Gareth is thinking, but there's no doubt that Kane could be captain of England - that goes in my opinion for one or two other players as well."