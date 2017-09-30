Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane fires again as Spurs cruise to win

Harry Kane's ruthless streak doesn't look like going away anytime soon, with the striker taking his September goal tally to eleven in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunchtime.

The win moves Spurs up to third in the Premier League for the time being, with Huddersfield's most painful defeat of the season so far leaving them still in the top half.

The Terriers had only conceded three goals in their previous six games after being promoted, seeing their goals against tally more than double on a frustrating afternoon.

It didn't take long for Spurs to break the deadlock, full of confidence after a convincing win in Europe during the week.

Early blitz does the trick

Jonas Lossl was partly to blame as his poor clearance went straight to Kieran Trippier, the full-back heading the ball back over the home defence and sending Kane away, the striker crashing a powerful effort past Lossl and just inside the near post.

It would be two straight after, and then three, with Spurs racing into a 3-0 lead by the 23rd minute.

Ben Davies jumped in ahead of the Kane show briefly, capitalising on Christian Lowe's tackle on Christian Eriksen falling perfectly to him inside the area, the Welshman finishing smartly past Lossl.

It was three soon after, with no hint of fortune about it. Pure quality from Kane putting another Premier League side to the sword as he dribbled inside before curling in a left-footed shot from the penalty area.

Huddersfield felt slightly aggrieved as Kane bagged his second for 3-0, having felt that they should have been given a penalty as a result of Davinson Sanchez's challenge on Kachunga inside the area, appeals waved away by referee Neil Swarbrick.

Spurs made to wait for goal number four

Three down with less than a third of the game gone, it wasn't a surprise to see Huddersfield heads drop. What was surprising was how long it took Spurs to bag another.

They had chances, plenty. Dele Alli struck the post after half an hour having done all the hard work previously, whilst Kane had a shot blocked as he came in at the back post.

To their credit, Huddersfield gave their fans enough to hang around until the end, hitting the bar just before half-time with Laurent Depoitre's long range effort.

Tottenham would eventually bag a fourth, Moussa Sissoko grabbing a much awaited goal in stoppage time.

It wasn't aesthetically pleasing but it gave the goal difference a boost, Sissoko bursting into the area and seeing his shot scramble off two defender's before finding it's way into the net.