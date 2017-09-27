Spurs show depth in APOEL Nicosia victory

Before the season began, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte questioned Tottenham Hotspur’s approach in the transfer market.

His claim was more about team’s needing squad depth, which according to him was Tottenham’s real problem last season.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino hit back by claiming that he was satisfied with his squad depth, and on Tuesday he proved it right.

In their second match of the Champions League this season, North London giants went without atleast six first team players including the likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen.

New signing Davinson Sanchez had an outstanding night in the absence of the experience Belgium international, whereas likes of Eric Dier and Harry Winks showed why Spurs’ prospect this season looks brighter with every passing day.

It was a complete performance from a team who struggled so significantly in the competition last year which will give real hope to Pochettino, who now shifts his focus back to the Premier League.

Kane is the King

Harry Kane is being labelled as ‘one of the best’ by manager Pochettino atleast three times in last two weeks, and by the look of it he is not wrong at all.

The 24-year-old is in the form of his life and have already scored nine in his last five appearances for the club in all competitions after completing another stunning hat-trick on Tuesday at Neo GSP Stadium.

His conversion rate sets him apart from the rest, and for Spurs to do well in this season, it is imperative that he stays fit and in form.

Another impressive Sissoko performance

Moussa Sissoko’s rise for Tottenham is being a pleasant surprise for Pochettino, especially considering the fact that the team was missing Erik Lamela who is on the sidelines for nearly an year after suffering multiple hip injuries.

The Frenchman had another impressive night for Spurs on Tuesday, where his work rate was excellent and he made sure Spurs won’t miss their star performers in the final third.

Given his pretty good performances in the Euro 2016, if the 28-year-old continues his good show for the club, it might be possible he will be on the flight for the next year’s World Cup as well.