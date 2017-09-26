APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane hat-trick leaves Spurs in pole position to progress

The question must now be asked as to whether Harry Kane is truly world class, as he netted his sixth hat-trick of the calendar year to help Tottenham Hotspur beat APOEL Nicosia 3-0 away from home.

A potential banana-slip awaited Spurs as they looked to follow up on their opening Champions League win, but their star striker ensured they'd come through with three points.

Perfect hat-trick

A scrappy game had ensued before Kane broke the deadlock, with APOEL having Igor De Camargo's left-footed shot striking the bar.

However, when Toby Alderwerield slotted through Kane and the striker beat the offside trap, there was only one winner with the Englishman slotted home left-footed.

Having netted with his left, a right-footed strike came along in good time, Sissoko picking out Kane who finished with calmness.

Three is better than two, and Kane made it a perfect hat-trick with a convincing header from Kieran Trippier's cross into the area.

Back-to-back fixtures against Real Madrid will offer trickier trips than Spurs' first two games have, but after Borussia Dortmund were beaten at home by Zinedine Zidane's side, Spurs' path to the last 16 is clear.

After beating Dortmund at Wembley in their opener, Mauricio Pochettino's side can afford to lose both games against the holders and would qualify with a win at home to APOEL and a draw in Germany, assuming Real Madrid beat Dortmund at home.

After a disastrous European campaign last season, Spurs' start has been welcomed by their fans and with Real Madrid up next, the dream results have potential to continue.