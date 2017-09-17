Pochettino says Spurs' only fault was the result, as they drop points against Swansea

Pochettino welcomes Paul Clement to Wembley (source: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino could hardly fault his team’s performance in their 0-0 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, believing that the only downside to the game was the result.

Spurs were the dominant team in the frustrating fixture, as a well organised Swans team stopped them going on a complete rampage.

So dominant were the Lilywhites that they were able to allow Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld to make runs forward into highly attacking areas and even have multiple shots at goal. This left Davinson Sanchez playing almost as a lone defender marking Tammy Abrahams for the majority of the game.

Despite this Spurs were not able to break the Swans down to stop their Wembley misfortunes in the Premier League.

Spurs had 26 shots at goal compared to Swansea’s four, eight of which were on target while Swansea failed to register one on target. The home side also had 75% possession overall.

Disappointing result for a good performance

Their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, believes that apart from the result his sides performance was perfect.

He explained, “We had the shots, 11 corners, 75% possession, everything.

Continuing that “We played well, created chances and dominated the game, but that’s football,” Pochettino put this down to Tottenham’s wastefulness throughout the game as “to win you have to be effective and clinical in front of goal”.

The Argentine praised his players commitment as he “thought the team was good the effort was fantastic” adding that as a manager talking to the players he “can say nothing but congratulate the players because the effort was fantastic”.

He also believes that “the only disappointment was the result" and while “the performance was good but we’re sad because we dropped two points”. Pochettino concluded by commenting that “tomorrow we train and we keep going. It’s only early in the season and we need to stay calm and try to win the next game.”