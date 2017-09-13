Dele Alli misses Spurs' Champions League clash due to suspension, while Dembele could return

Dele Alli in Spurs's bespoke training gear ahead ahead of Champions League clash (source: Getty)

Tottenham Hotspur will be without Dele Alli for the next three Champions League matches, starting off with their home clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The game could see a return for Mousa Dembele, though, who was on the bench in Tottenham’s Premier League win over Everton at the weekend.

Dele Alli starts ban

Dele Alli is due to start serving his three-match ban as Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. Alli picked up the ban in Spurs’ Europa League fixture against Gent last season after he saw a straight red for a challenge on Brecht Dejaegere, in what was to be their last European game of the season.

The ban means that the midfielder will also miss Tottenham’s away matches to APOEL Nicosia and reigning champions Real Madrid. With only six games in the group, the player will miss half due to the suspension, with Tottenham facing, arguably, the hardest group of all five Premier League Clubs. Alli will hope to be fit and ready for Tottenham’s home match against Real Madrid on November 1st.

Dembele's Return

On the other hand, it is possible that Mousa Dembele could return to the starting line up. The midfielder was named among the substitutes in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend with the player coming on in the 75th minute to replace Christian Eriksen.

It is well known that Dembele struggles with fitness due to an ongoing foot injury. At the end of last season Dembele underwent surgery and his manager, Mauricio Pochettino, admitted that he had to play through the pain barrier for the majority of the campaign. Due to this, his physical condition must be carefully managed and it is understood that he would be assessed after Tuesday’s training session.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama both remain sidelined with a knee injuries while Erik Lamela continues to recover from a long stand hip issue. Georges-Kevin N’Koudou remains out with a foot issue.