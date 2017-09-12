Tottenham Hotspur vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Spurs out to make amends after past European disappointment

Son and Castro compete for the ball the last time these pair met up (photo: Getty Images / Tom Dulat)

Tottenham Hotspur will be out to avenge some of their Wembley demons, as they get their Champions League campaign underway with a tricky test against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

With Real Madrid and APOEL making up the remaining teams in arguably the most competitive of this year's Champions League groups, both teams will be keen to get off to a quick start.

Wembley curse?

Tottenham, having used Wembley as their home ground in European matches last season, are now using the ground as a home ground for all games whilst work is done on their new stadium.

Fans have right to be cautious after an embarrassing European campaign last season, where they crashed out in the group stages - losing twice at 'home'.

They've done little to get over the so-called 'Wembley Curse' so far this season, losing to Premier League title holders Chelsea before Burnley took a point from the national stadium in a 1-1 draw.

Winning on Wednesday would provide an immense confidence boost to all those at the club, but Dortmund are sure to provide tough opposition.

Dortmund to provide an immense test

Despite having lost Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona for a huge fee in the summer, BVB still have a talented squad that contains the likes of Marco Reus, Julian Weigl, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and new signing Andriy Yarmolenko.

Having got to the knockout stages last season before succumbing to the impressive AS Monaco, Dortmund will hope to go further this year and come into the game in good form.

Unbeaten in three, Dortmund brushed aside Wolfsburg and Hertha before an away draw at Freiburg at the weekend saw them pick up their third straight clean sheet.

Spurs stronger than in last meeting

Mauricio Pochettino and his squad know all about Dortmund and their qualities, given how they were unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa League in the 2015-16 season.

Drawn against Dortmund in the last 16, Spurs were ripped apart in each leg, losing 3-0 in Germany and then 1-2 at home, knocked out 5-1 on aggregate before Dortmund were beaten by Liverpool in the quarter-final.

However, Pochettino's side - buoyed by two impressive top three finishes since then - are a different beast now, one that Dortmund must not take lightly.

They are missing Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela for Wednesday's game, but have Harry Kane fit and firing after he bagged against Everton at the weekend.

New signing Fernando Llorente will provide a useful option off the bench if Spurs need a goal, whilst eyes will be on Dele Alli as he looks to further his growing reputation on the world scene.