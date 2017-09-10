Kane back to form as Spurs send strong signal to league rivals

Photo: Getty/Jan Kruger.

Tottenham Hotspur is a team with two faces, one without Harry Kane firing, and one with him tearing oppositions’ defence apart and on Saturday, to Everton’s bad luck, it was the latter which showed up at Goddison Park.

It was no surprise that Kane, who is Spurs’ leading goal scorer of the last three seasons, and that too by a margin, is the tool when on song, makes Tottenham look like a serious title contender.

And so he did that right at the weekend, where his deserving brace stamped authority over their rivals and secured Spurs’ first victory after two disappointing results at home.

What would be more pleasing for manager Mauricio Pochettino is the amount of dominance his team had over The Toffees, where they hardly gave a chance and there were no more than two instances when the hosts seriously looked in any position to score — in the first-half when Sandro Ramírez couldn’t hit on target on the cross of Cuco Martina, and then in the second-half when Idrissa Gueye was given a chance following poor pass from Spurs’ captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Kane was not the only positive from the game for Pochettino, as apart from the charismatic striker, new record signing Davinson Sánchez had a solid outing at the back in 3-4-2-1 formation alongside Belgium’s duo of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

With new signing Fernando Llorente sitting in the wings as Kane’s backup and a has a proven record in Premier League to go with defensive reinforcement also in place, Spurs might well be in position for another shot at the title.

Things gone from bad to worse for Koeman

For Ronald Koeman, things just got worst as his team suffered another thumping defeat against a potential top-four candidate.

As there is a saying in club football that signing too many players at times can cause a problem, and it seems like Everton is facing one right now, with the team looking all over the place in all departments.

The most worrying thing for the former Southampton manager is his team's defensive unit, which is looking far from settled.

Putting defensive problems aside, the team also looked weak on the attacking front as well, where Ramírez looks distant from finishing product and veteran Wayne Rooney’s time slowly but surely coming to an end.

The only positive for Koeman’s team was young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who, even though misreading Kane’s first strike, produced a brilliant show between the sticks.

After spending monumental amount of money, Koeman will face the heat — sooner than later — if his team does not start producing results on the field.