Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino "excited" by Spurs' new signings

Pochettino in training with Lloris and Foyth (source: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "so happy" with Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings after bringing in five new additions.

Davinson Sánchez joined from Ajax, while Paulo Gazzaniga signed from fellow Premier League club Southampton.

Defender Juan Foyth was the next arrival from Argentine club Estudiantes, while Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente both joined on dead-line day from Paris St. Germain and Swansea respectively.

And Pochettino believes all of Spurs' new boys will be valuable to the team as they look to put together a challenge on two fronts in Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking ahead of Spurs' clash with Everton this weekend, Pochettino lauded the clubs transfer business and said he is "so happy with the players we've added before the end of the transfer window."

He continued to add that everyone is "excited" as all the signings "bring quality to the team and help the team" especially as it is "a long season with a lot of competitions and we need strength and competition."

The Argentine boss added that Spurs' deeper squad "can only benefit the team" and said he is also happy that the whole squad was finally together after the international break allowing them to "build a strong team and strong mentality that we need to compete for the whole season."

Pochettino's praise for signings

Pochettino went on to individually praise his signings and labelled centre-back Sánchez as “one of the most important young players in Europe" despite his young age.

He praised the Colombian's potential, adding that the defender is “so fast, so aggressive” and so “will fit in well with us” and help the team “fight for big things.”

Similarly, Pochettino was excited by the potential of 19-year-old Foyth. Speaking of his compatriot, he explained that the player has already “started to show his potential” and that it was “fantastic” to sign him “because he’s a big talent with big potential.”

However, the manager also explained that “he’s a player for the future who will need to adapt his game now to the Premier League and Tottenham” but despite him needing to “improve and learn” Pochettino is confident that “he will be great" for Spurs.

He went on to add that goalkeeper Gazzaniga will help the team “keep our levels in the goal with Hugo [Lloris] and Michel [Vorm]" and that the player is one they know “very well from Southampton.”

The Argentine was also full of praise for striker Llorente. The manager explained that it was the player's mentality that drew his eye to the former Swansea City frontman.

Pochettino said: “He’s a champion who won the World Cup with Spain” and declared that hopes that he can translate that mentality to the team.

The Spurs boss also praised Llorente's form at Swansea, commenting: "He scored 15 goals for Swansea last season and his character can fit very well in this team. He is a perfect fit for us."

Finally, Pochettino labelled Aurier as “another great signing for us” and explained that “Serge is a senior player who has played a lot of games in Europe in the last three or four season for Paris Saint-Germain."

Pochettino also praised the Ivorian's Champions League experience before adding: “He’s young, because he’s 24, but he’s a very consistent and regular player and good competition with Kieran Trippier at full-back.”

Pochettino concluded by saying that Aurier is in contention to make his debut against Everton but “it will be tough” to decide, especially as he added that Trippier is “good and ready to be available” again.