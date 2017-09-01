Opinion: Spurs ready themselves for title push with impressive late purchases

Llorente pictured with his Spurs shirt (photo: Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Tottenham Hotspur sewed up the end of their transfer window with two promising purchases in Fernando Llorente and Serge Aurier.

Splashing upwards of £40 million pounds on the final day of August, Tottenham beat Chelsea to the punch of signing Llorente whilst replacing Kyle Walker, sold to Manchester City over a month ago for a huge fee.

Fans have scratched their heads all summer

Ever since that £50 million sale of Walker to City, Spurs have been plunged into the 'negative net spend' category of the Premier League.

Fans saw links to top players come and go, and were left frustrated by their side seemingly failing to capitalise on an impressive second placed finish last season, as they qualified for the Champions League for the second successive season.

Sales were promising, bar Walker - who Spurs fans felt had betrayed them for leaving for a top four rival, who they'd come ahead of by two places last season.

Clinton N'Jie and Federico Fazio, both considered deadwood, went to Marseille and Roma respectively.

Kevin Wimmer was sold to Stoke City for a huge profit after that, going for £18 million. However, the wheels had already started turning at that point regarding the transfers in.

Sanchez and Foyth add quality, potential and depth

Davinson Sanchez was the first man in at Spurs this summer, with Tottenham splashing the cash to bring in the exciting centre-back.

Wimmer hadn't gone by that point but it was clear that he was going to, so getting Sanchez in kept an equal amount of defensive depth.

However, as good as Wimmer is or may become, Sanchez is a cut above.

Good on the ball, quick and strong, Sanchez comes in perfectly as an alternative to either Toby Alderweireld or Jan Vertonghen, or in a three at the back with the Belgian's.

After that came Juan Foyth from Argentina. One for the future, definitely, at the age of 19. But, a talented one nonetheless, and it does add another body as the Lilywhites look to compete on multiple fronts.

A replacement and a ready-made goalscorer on Deadline Day

Despite the solid additions at the heart of their defence, Spurs fans were still left wanting more as the final day of the window came around. They were right to, as they needed more.

Right-back was priority. Kieran Trippier impressed at times last season, but with Tottenham desperate to win a league and impress on the European stage, more was needed.

Up step Aurier. The Ivorian international, mostly for the wrong reasons, is a divisive figure. The morals of signing a clearly flawed character such as Aurier are to be debated another day.

What is clear, is his quality. Quick, strong in the tackle and impressive going forward, he's an upgrade on Trippier and may even prove to be better than Walker going through the season.

After Aurier, signed for half the price of Walker, came Fernando Llorente.

A thorn in Tottenham's side last season was a lack of replacement for Harry Kane when the Golden Boot winner was side-lined.

He had two lengthy spells out injured, with Vincent Janssen failing to step up on either occasion.

Over in Wales at the same time, former Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Juventus forward Llorente was bagging double figures for Swansea City.

A proven striker that has now done it in the Premier League, Llorente and his 6ft 4" stature will surely fit Spurs' playing style of using width high up the pitch to provide the goals when Kane is out.

A title challenge?

Given the blistering starts that the two Manchester clubs have made, Spurs and their four points out of nine have seen Mauricio Pochettino's side pushed out of the talk of a title.

But they didn't start last season exceptionally, and there's a long way to go yet.

It's a marathon, not a sprint. And Spurs don't look like cramping up at the final stretch this time.