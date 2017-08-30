Tottenham sign Juan Foyth from Estudiantes

Juan Foyth displays his joy at signing for Spurs (source: getty)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of 19-year-old defender Juan Foyth.

The contract runs until 2022, with the fee for the youngster believed to be around nine million pounds.

The Argentine is Tottenham's third signing after securing the signatures of center-back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.

Juan Foyth established himself in the Estudiantes' first team and has since represented Argentina at Under-20 level 12 times.

Spurs have been chasing after the defender all transfer window but had their initial bids rejected after not reaching Estudiantes' asking price. This defender was also being enticed by Paris Saint Germain over the transfer window but chose to sign for Spurs after speaking to manger Mauricio Pochettino.

Before making the move Foyth commented that he was enticed by Tottenham being "a club that bets on the young" and so gives him a "chance to play". He further adds that he liked what manager Mauricio Pochettino had to say, adding that "it's what helped me decide that Tottenham was the right place to continue my career."

Foyth hails a dream come true

In his first interview as a Tottenham Player, Juan Foyth has claimed that joining the club is "fulfilling my dream, even more so because I'm here".

The defender commented that he "really likes this club," saying "I've followed it since I was a boy."

Foyth then said; "I'm going to enjoy it and try to give my best for the team. I believe in my style of play is about bring the ball out and keeping it on the floor.

"like individual duels and players taking me on.

"First of all I want to settle in London. After that I want to earn my place in the team by training hard every day, in order for the coach to consider me for selection."