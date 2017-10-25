Ki Sung-Yueng happy to be fit again after making first start of the season against Manchester United

Ki Sung-Yueng during the tie with Manchester United. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng made his first start of the season in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on his return from a knee injury.

Ki played the entire 90 minutes for the first time this season after having surgery on his knee over the summer.

The South Korea captain came off the bench against Leicester City and Huddersfield Town, but made his first start on Tuesday.

Good to be back

Despite a disappointing result, Ki said: “I’m very pleased to have played 90 minutes, my last game was in June so it's been four months after the operation and recovery.

“I feel very good.” The former Celtic man said. “I feel very happy with the progress and think I’m going to get better and better as I play more games.

“Now that I'm playing, I have to focus on the team. What I need to do is play well and try my best for the team.”

Boosting midfield options

Swansea manager Paul Clement will be happy to have another option in midfield, as Ki is one of the most creative player in the squad.

“I thought we played better in the first half than we did in the second against United,” Ki added.

“We had some chances before conceding the first goal but we were still in the game.” He admitted. “But after they scored the second, the game was over.

“We are all disappointed, but we have to look ahead to the next game and try to compete against Arsenal.”

Jesse Lingard scored both goals as United moved into the quarter-finals very comfortably on Tuesday.

Clement made eight changes as only Alfie Mawson, Martin Olsson and Jordan Ayew remained from the loss to Leicester.

Olsson had to be subbed off after a hamstring injury, leaving Swansea with no fit left-backs in the squad after selling Stephen Kingsley to Hull City in the summer and not replacing him.

Sam Clucas could move into that left-back role which may mean more minutes in midfield for Ki and others.