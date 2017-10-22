Paul Clement admits he may have to make changes after loss to Leicester City

Paul Clement during the loss to Leicester. (Photo: Ashley Crowden - CameraSport/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that he may have to make changes to his lineup following his side’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Leicester’s two goals came through lapses of concentration from the defence, as Federico Fernandez scored an own goal and Shinji Okazaki finished from close-range.

Alfie Mawson got one goal back for Swansea, finishing smartly after Jordan Ayew flicked on a Renato Sanches corner.

Swansea underperforming

After the game, Clement said: “I have got a good squad of players here and they all know that at this level, we have to get close to our potential if we’re going to get results,”

“At the moment there are some confidence issues” he admitted, “players are not playing as well as they can do. It’s up to me and all the players to be mentally tough now.

“A couple of wins can change things very quickly.” Clement pointed out. “In this league anyone can beat anyone – look at Huddersfield and Manchester United today, and Bournemouth going to Stoke and winning."

Ringing the changes

Swansea will have to switch their focus in midweek, as they host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

“We will reflect on this game honestly and then I will think about Tuesday night.” Clement said.

“I think it’s time for some other players who have been waiting for a chance to have an opportunity and we will look at that for Tuesday.”

“I believe in this group,” he added. “Last week I was pleased with them, this week I’m not so pleased.

“They are not so pleased either. It’s another missed opportunity for us, but we have to keep working at it. There’s nothing else we can do.”

Several players have been left out by Clement recently, but they should see a chance to impress the boss against the Red Devils.

Swansea spent a combined £27 million on Sam Clucas and Roque Mesa in the summer, but neither look particularly close to the starting lineup.

Mesa particularly has been left out of the squad completely for games against Leicester and Huddersfield Town.

Ki Sung-Yeung and Nathan Dyer have been continuing their comebacks from injury with sub appearances in the last two games, and could start against United.