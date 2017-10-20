Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer excited to face his former club Leicester City

SWANSEA, WALES - OCTOBER 14: Nathan Dyer of Swansea City after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Swansea City and Huddersfield Town at The Liberty Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is excited to face his former club Leicester City.

Eight months after he suffered a ruptured Achilles against the Foxes, Nathan Dyer could be set to face them once again. Dyer has a beautiful history with the Foxes, who he helped to win the Premier League title in 2016.

The winger only returned last Saturday in Swansea’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Nathan Dyer has lost more than eight months since his injury in February. However, over the past two years, he had been between high and lows in the football besides winning a Premier League trophy with the Leicester.

"I've seen the highs and lows. I've got a lot of stories to tell," he said.

After he returned to Swansea, many fans were expecting that he would have a full season, but he only made 10 appearances before the Achilles injury.

"I had to have a cast and a boot on for six weeks. I had to sleep with it and had it on during the day. I couldn't walk and it's hard when you've got kids who want to play with you," he said.

"I couldn't walk for seven weeks and after that, I was on crutches.” The 29-year-old said. “I've got two boys - three and 18 months - and they want to play football with you.

"It's been eight months now and it was nice to get back out there and get a feel of football again.

The winger has said it was hard to him not helping Swansea when they were fighting to avoid Premier League relegation last season.

"It's very hard because the boys are out training and you're on your own.” The winger admitted. “You're inside with the medical team and it can get daunting."

“But fair play to them they've helped me through that and given me some time away to come back and feel fresh. Being in the same four walls every day can be really hard."

Good memories from Leicester City

After he helped Leicester to get a Premier League title, he’s looking forward to beating them at the Liberty Stadium.

Dyer made 16 appearances for Claudio Ranieri’s side stunning the world, winning the Premier League in the 2015/2016 season, but never made starting appearances.



“I got a Premier League winner's medal which is nice to have. But I wanted to show both managers what I can do [last February]," said Dyer.

"Even though I was there, I never started a game and I was always a sub. I wanted to show both managers my capability and unfortunately, six minutes in I snapped my Achilles tendon.

Nonetheless, Dyer was very much a part of Leicester’s history.

"It was amazing [being part of the Leicester story].

He added: "The way we won the league was incredible. The players were on fire and it was nice to be part of that history.

"You can call once in a blue moon that something like that is going to happen, not a big team winning the Premier League, and it is nice to have that in my trophy cabinet." He finished.

Swansea take on Leicester in the ninth Premier League week on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium. The fox are crossing a difficult time after recently sacking their manager Craig Shakespeare. Michael Appleton will be in charge for their trip to the Liberty Stadium.