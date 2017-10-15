Paul Clement praises Tammy Abraham and Luciano Narsingh after win over Huddersfield Town

Luciano Narsingh in action against Huddersfield Town. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has heaped the praise on Tammy Abraham and Luciano Narsingh following his side’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored both goals from close range and has now scored four goals in eight Premier League games this season.

Narsingh was making his first start of the season, in a changed system for Swansea, and was highly influential especially in the second goal.

Abraham has a knack for scoring

“Tammy has a good smell for where to be and that brought him two goals,” Clement said.

“He improved with his back to goal, he ran in behind a lot more which he has the pace to do and he helped the team defensively. That’s good to see.”

Abraham scored 23 league goals last season for Bristol City, and has continued that form for Swansea.

His overall game is exceptional for such a young player too, he looks like he has been playing in the Premier League for years.

£12 million signing Wilfried Bony should struggle to get into the team if Clement continues using 4-3-3, as Abraham has performed much better than the Ivorian so far.

Narsingh took his opportunity

“It was a big opportunity for Luciano,” Clement said.

“He has sat out quite a lot since we moved to the diamond at the end of last season and he has had to be patient.”

Narsingh has been training to play at the tip of the diamond, and has been used their for the under-23 side this season too.

The Englishman went on to say: “He has been very professional in that time and I thought he did some really good things on the offensive side against Huddersfield.

“We are still working in his defensive positioning,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said “and he was always likely to blow up having not played too often.”

Narsingh was substituted for a returning Nathan Dyer with 15 minutes to go.

“But I was pleased with what I got from him this weekend.” The manager said.