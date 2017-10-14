Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Player Ratings as Swans pick up first home win

Leroy Fer, Jordan Ayew and Tammy Abraham celebrating the second goal. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea City picked up their first points of the season at the Liberty Stadium this season in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Tammy Abraham scored both goals in the win, getting on the scoresheet either side of half-time.

The Swans were dominant throughout and the camp will be extremely happy not just with the result, but the performance to go with it.

Clean sheet for the defence

Lukasz Fabianski – 7

The Polish goalkeeper kept his fourth clean sheet of the season, but had very little to do this afternoon. Huddersfield had just two shots on target and neither really troubled Fabianski in net.

Kyle Naughton – 8

Most of Huddersfield’s good work came down their left-hand flank, but Naughton was equal to pretty much everything. Having a winger in Luciano Narsingh ahead of him definitely helped too, but this was Naughton’s best performance of the season.

Federico Fernandez – 7

A solid defensive display for Fernandez, but Laurent Depoitre and Huddersfield didn’t trouble the Argentine enough to merit a higher rating.

Alfie Mawson – 8

This was also Alfie Mawson’s best performance of the season. He was called into action more often than his centre-back partner but was equal to everything Huddersfield threw at him. His passing, especially long passes were exceptional too as several attacks were started by a cross-field ball by Mawson to Narsingh.

Martin Olsson – 6

The Swede was not particularly troubled defensively, but a few passes went stray especially in the second half and he did not attack as well as he can do. Not a poor performance by Olsson, but definitely in the ‘can do better’ category.

The Midfield

Leroy Fer – 6

A booking in the third minute really limited Fer, and he could have been sent off for a second yellow in the first half. On the ball he was quite impressive and his usual self though, and looks good in the new 4-3-3 system.

Leon Britton – 6

Retained possession well as Britton will do until the end of time, but he did commit a few unnecessary fouls that could have cost Swansea on another day.

Tom Carroll – 7

His set-piece delivery still has plenty of room for improvement, but Carroll looked assured on the ball and pressed the highest of the midfield three and pressed well alongside Tammy Abraham, which lead to the opening goal.

Impressive front three

Luciano Narsingh – 8

An extremely impressive performance for Narsingh, making his first start of the season. Had he stayed on the pitch for the entirety of the game he could have had a higher rating, but was disruptive and always a threat when he had the ball. Another start next week against Leicester City is surely in the offing for Narsingh.

Tammy Abraham – 9

The match winner. He scored both goals, neither of which were difficult but he had to be in the right place at the right time, which as a striker is a necessary trait. His hold-up play was very good and the England under-21 international seemed to press better as a lone striker as opposed to playing in a pair.

Jordan Ayew – 9

The star man this afternoon. Ayew was very impressive in possession and out of it. He looked at home on the left-flank rather than up front which will be good news to Paul Clement as he could continue with this formation. His flick over Jonas Lossl for the second goal was inventive too and is the kind of creativity that Swansea have been missing. In the first half when Swansea were struggling to create, Ayew was the one to take the initiative and push the team forward.

Subs

Ki Sung-Yeung – 7

The first minutes of the season for an injury-plagued Ki. He looked very good on the ball, and still offers a range of passing none of the other midfielders have which could be important as Swansea’s search for creative players continues.

Nathan Dyer – 7

First action for eight months as Dyer has been out with an Achilles injury. He also looked good and his return will be a boost for Clement, especially if he continues using wingers.

Sam Clucas – N/A

Swansea’s record signing didn’t play enough to merit a rating.