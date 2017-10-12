Swansea City summer signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches doubts to face Huddersfield Town

Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony in Swansea training. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City summer signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches have been ruled as doubtful to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Bony is more likely to face The Terriers, as manager Paul Clement claimed he was 50/50 but Sanches is likely to miss the fixture.

The Ivorian picked up an injury during the 1-0 loss to West Ham United, while Sanches suffered a minor thigh strain during international training with Portugal.

Bony is 50/50

“We are monitoring Wilfried closely,” said Swans boss Clement.

“He rejoined training today. I haven’t spoken to him since the end of the session but we will assess him, then we’ll do the same again tomorrow.”

Typically if a player is in full training on the Thursday, he has a decent chance of playing on the Saturday. However it is dependent on how the player feels after the session.

Clement went on to say: “We will see how he is. I would say he is 50-50 for a start on Saturday as things stand.”

Embed from Getty Images

Sanches almost definitely out

The former Bayern Munich assistant manager said: “Renato is a big doubt for the weekend after picking up a minor thigh strain while he was training with Portugal,”

“It looks like it will rule him out of this game,” he admitted, “although we are not 100 per cent sure yet.

“It’s disappointing because he has improved with each game he has played, but if he misses this weekend, it’s highly probable that he will be back next week.”

The good news

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer is in contention to play against Huddersfield after returning from an Achilles injury that he suffered eight months ago.

Clement will be hoping that Dyer can fill the creative void that is plaguing his side this season, and he can play a part in picking up three points against Huddersfield.

Clement did however say that it would be difficult for Dyer to play 90 minutes. It will be interesting to see whether he is used from the start or off of the bench and in which formation.