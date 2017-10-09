Aidy Boothroyd backs Swansea City loanee Tammy Abraham to become a top player

Tammy Abraham shakes Aidy Boothroyd's hand as he is subbed off. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty)

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has praised Tammy Abraham, claiming that he can become a very good player.

The Swansea City striker, on loan from Chelsea, has scored two Premier League goals this season and has been one of the Welsh side’s standout performers.

On international duty, Abraham scored in England Under-21s 3-1 win over Scotland on Friday as they went top of their Euro 2019 qualifying group.

Boothroyd said: "He's one of those players who will go through dry spells and doesn't score goals but he is so capable and enthusiastic he lights up the dressing room and pitch when he goes out there.

"Everybody buzzes off him,” the former Watford manager said, “he's got a really good chance of developing into a really good player.

"I've never met anyone at 19 or 20 who is patient.” Boothroyd commented. “They want everything now - they want to microwave everything - but that's good. It's good to be hungry and have ambition."

He went on to say: "He wants to get better, they're all like that, and see the opportunity they might have in the senior team and they're working hard to get there."

How can Abraham become a top striker?

Abraham is a huge goal threat, illustrated by the 23 league goals he scored for Bristol City last season as a teenager.

This season he has scored three goals for Swansea in all competitions, in what is a very dysfunctional side.

His all-round game has improved with each and every game in the Premier League though, and while he is still quite a raw talent, under the right guidance he can reach the top.

Swansea manager Paul Clement has worked with some of the top talents in the world, and in him Abraham has a manager that will work hard to make sure the forward improves.

His hold-up play looks very good and despite being a tall striker, he has a burst of pace that can embarrass defenders.

He has built up a good relationship with Jordan Ayew, and playing Wilfried Bony alongside Abraham seems a strange duo, as Swansea look like they are playing with two lone strikers.

However, Abraham receiving a lot of minutes this season in the top division will hugely benefit his development, and at the end of the season he will look a more seasoned striker.