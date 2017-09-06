Leon Britton claims new signings will give Swansea City a boost

Leon Britton in action against West Brom. (Photo: Paul Jenkins/Getty)

Swansea City captain Leon Britton has claimed that the club’s deadline day signings will be a huge boost to the club.

The Welsh side were able to complete a season-long loan of Renato Sanches and brought Wilfried Bony back to the club from Manchester City.

Swansea’s next game is against Newcastle United, where the pair could make their first appearances of the season.

What did Britton say?

“We have Wilfried Bony coming back and also Renato Sanches being part of things for the first time,” the 34-year-old said.

“That will give the crowd a big lift. I think having those two involved will boost everyone and create a really good atmosphere at the stadium. Hopefully that will help us get a win.”

Speaking to the club website, Britton said: “We know Bony well, he was great for us in the 18 months that he was here before.

“He has not played as much as he would have liked recently and has maybe lost his way a little bit,” the Swansea stalwart claimed. “But I think he will be loved straightaway here and hopefully he can pick up his old form."

The Sanches coup

Swansea surprised everyone in the football world by being able to sign Sanches, with several bigger clubs seemingly being interested in the Portuguese international.

“Sanches is a player who a year ago everyone was talking about as a massive, massive talent.” Britton claimed. “Bayern Munich paid a lot of money for him last summer. He maybe didn’t play as much as he would have liked last season, but the manager knows him well."

Paul Clement worked with Sanches in Germany before he made the switch to Swansea in January.

“He is a player with great pedigree and hopefully he and Bony can be big hits for us this season.”

Britton himself has been hampered by injuries over the past 12 months, and missed the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace with a back injury.

It is good news for Swansea fans, as Britton said: “My back is fine, I trained all last week and I am ready to go again and am available for selection.”