Jefferson Montero joins Getafe on loan from Swansea City. (Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty)

Spanish side Getafe have completed the signing of Jefferson Montero from Swansea City, on a season-long loan.

Swansea confirmed the move on their official website, as they hope that the Ecuadorian can get some regular playing time.

Montero’s moves to Spain with the hope to be a regular, with just one year before the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Montero's story

The Ecuadorian returns to Spain following previous spells at Villarreal, Levante and Real Betis. His new club Getafe, won promotion to La Liga last season, and will fight to remain in the top tier of Spanish football.

The Ecuador international played only 14 times for the Swans last season, and has suffered many injuries, which is partly why he hasn’t been able to nail down a regular place in Paul Clement’s squad.

He started just three games in 2016-17, and managed a mere 32 minutes on the pitch following Clement’s appointment as Swans boss last January.

Montero’s most recent Swans appearance came in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in April, coming off the bench in the second half only to be forced off with injury seven minutes later.

Since his arrival in South Wales from Mexican outfit Monarcas Morelia in 2014, Montero has has played 72 times overall for the Swans.

The 28 year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2020. However, his loan does not have an obligation-to-buy.

The deal can be completed the day after the British transfer window closes because the Spanish window is open an extra day.

Montero could make his debut away to Leganes on September 8, and could make his first home debut for Getafe against Barcelona the following week.

The winger only signed a new four-year contract at Swansea a year ago, when he declared “I feel at home here” and now has subsequently been deemed surplus to requirements 12 months later.