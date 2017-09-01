Paul Clement describes new signing Renato Sanches as one of Europe’s elite talents

Sanches in action for Bayern Munich. (Photo: TF-Images/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has described Renato Sanches as “one of Europe’s elite young talents.”

The Portuguese midfielder joined Swansea on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich on deadline day yesterday.

The signing was heralded as a real coup by fans and pundits alike, and could well be one of the biggest signings in the club’s history.

What did Clement say?

Speaking to the club website, Clement said: “I'm delighted to secure his services,’’ declared Clement. “He is a player I know well having worked with him for six months at Bayern Munich before my own move to Swansea.

“He is one of Europe’s elite young talents who has already achieved a lot for his age,” Clement said about the 20-year-old. “Including winning Euro 2016 with Portugal.”

“Having moved from Benfica to Bayern Munich, he has not played as much as he would have liked.” As Sanches started just six starts in the Bundesliga last season. “But this move to Swansea and the Premier League will provide him with a real positive development experience.

“As a player he is a dynamic, powerful central midfielder who I believe has all the attributes to suit the Premier League.’’

Embed from Getty Images

How did Swansea get the deal done?

Many were surprised that Sanches chose Swansea, when several bigger clubs were reportedly interested in the player including Liverpool and AC Milan.

Clement explained: “I first contacted Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who is chief executive at Bayern Munich, early in the summer.

“He explained that no decision had been made about Sanches’ future, but that a number of clubs were interested in him.”

Clement said that he spoke to Rummenigge a week ago, and then got together with him, Carlo Ancelotti and the player’s representatives where they decided that Swansea was the perfect destination for Sanches.

“They felt Swansea was a place he could be coached and developed,” Under the man who coached Sanches for six months at Bayern. “And where he would play more regularly.

“I’m sure he will get a warm Welsh welcome next week and we wish him great success with this.’’ Clement went on to say.

Sanches could make his Swansea debut in their next fixture in the Premier League against Newcastle United, alongside fellow new signing Wilfried Bony.