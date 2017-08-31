Swansea City agree £12 million fee for Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony

Bony looking to rebound after an unsuccessful loan at Stoke City. (Photo: Michael Regan/Getty)

Swansea City have reportedly agreed a fee with Manchester City for former hitman, Wilfred Bony. The 28-year-old will undergo a medical as he looks to seal return to SA1, two-and-a-half years after his departure.

Sky Sports among other media outlets are reporting the pending deal.

A fee of £12 million is believed to have been agreed between the two clubs, interestingly, the same price Swansea paid Vitesse for the Ivorian, back in 2013.

When will the deal go through?

Bony’s parent club, City, are expected to be big players before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline. With City courting Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, the Manchester club will be looking to offload Bony’s £120,000 per week wages. Fernando Llorente’s impending move to Tottenham Hotspur would likely give the green light the move to sign Bony.

Swansea have already received over £50 million in transfer fees for Jack Cork and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Bony had initially refused to take a pay cut, according to reports, but the reduction of the fee to just £12m, may have eased the deal.

Breaking down the strikeforce

With Llorente currently undergoing a medical at Spurs, Paul Clement has swopped to find the Spaniard’s replacement. With Tammy Abraham currently leading the line for the Jacks, depth up top was an issue for Clement.

Despite impressive starts from both Abraham and Jordan Ayew, a proven top-flight scorer was needed. Despite Bony’s unsuccessful time at City, and subsequent failed loan to Stoke, the Ivory Coast international netted 35 times in 18 months at the Liberty Stadium.

Another on the way?

Despite the imminent arrival of Bony, there are still links of a move for former Swansea forward, Nelson Oliveira. The Swans have allegedly enquired about the availability of the Norwich City frontman, who has a rumoured £12 million asking price. The Portuguese international has an unsuccessful loan at the Liberty Stadium in 2015, scoring just once.

After scoring 15 times last season for the Canaries, Oliveira has started the season well, netting three times in four games. Oliveira may be a contingency, if there any issues with Bony’ personal terms or medical.