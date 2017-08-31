Swansea City complete season-long loan of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich

Renato Sanches in action for Bayern. (Photo: TF-Images/Getty)

Swansea City have completed the season-long loan signing of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

The Euro 2016 winner will link up with Swansea manager Paul Clement once again, having coached the 20-year-old at Bayern before he joined Swansea in January.

Bayern spent €35 million on Sanches last summer, and could pay up to a total of €80 million in add-ons to Benfica depending on objectives met.

Bayern's club website have also said that there is no option to buy for Swansea, despite several media outlets reporting that there was an option included in the loan.

The quotes

Prior to the move being announced, Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge said: "We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club, where he is able to play on a high level and where he has a coach, which wants him;" Rummenigge commented to Kicker.

"Renato has to play continuously for a year,” the former Bayern striker said. “And that's not guaranteed given the quality in our squad."

How did Swansea get Sanches?

Sanches’ year at Bayern was not well spent, the centre-midfielder made just 25 appearances for the club and did not make a single goal or assist.

However the 2016 Golden Boy winner is still highly valued by Bayern, a reason why he is only allowed to leave on loan as opposed to a permanent move.

Several high-profile clubs have been linked with a move for Sanches, including Liverpool and AC Milan most notably, but Swansea appear to have pipped them both.

It is thought Sanches only considered moving to Swansea because of Clement, who has used his contacts wisely having been Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant for several years.

Ancelotti knows that Sanches is going to get regular game-time in the Premier League, following Gylfi Sigurdsson departure from Swansea to Everton earlier this month.

Swansea have completed the signing of Sam Clucas from Hull City since, but another midfielder was always likely to be added in addition to the man who made his debut in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Sanches could even make his Swansea debut in their next Premier League game at home to Newcastle United.