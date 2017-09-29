Stoke City vs Southampton Preview: Potters looking to put Chelsea defeat behind them

Joe Allen and Ryan Bertrand battling for possession. (Photo: Warren Little/Getty)

Stoke City host Southampton on Saturday, as they attempt to forget last week’s thumping loss to Chelsea.

The Potters lost 4-0 to Antonio Conte’s men, as several defensive players missed the game.

Southampton lost 1-0 to Manchester United last week, and will be looking to push on after a mixed start to the season.

Team news

Stoke will have Kurt Zouma available for selection once again, after he was ineligible for the loss against Chelsea.

Bruno Martins Indi faces a couple weeks out with a groin injury, while captain Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Wimmer and Geoff Cameron remain doubts for the clash with Southampton.

Virgil van Dijk could remain on the bench for the trip to Staffordshire, as boss Mauricio Pellegrino said he must remain patient.

The Saints manager could have a fully fit side to choose from to play Stoke.

Embed from Getty Images

The quotes

Stoke manager Mark Hughes said that his side’s 16th place in the table hasn’t reflected their performances, saying: "No, not in terms of our performance, we have performed better than that," the Welshman commented.

"We've had a tough run of fixtures, everybody knows that, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea the first three home games.”

Pellegrino has asked for more out of his forwards, saying: "We need all our offensive players to be better in the final third," The Argentine said. "Goals complete your job as a striker, and I can highlight all of them.

"Being better in the final third, it's not about more strikers, wingers or pushing the full-backs higher - it's just about quality in the final third."

Past meetings

Since Stoke’s promotion to the Premier League, they have only beaten Southampton three times in 11 meetings.

Last season though they were unbeaten against the Saints, and didn’t concede a single goal against them as they won 1-0 and drew 0-0.

Their last meeting came in Stoke’s 1-0 win in St. Mary’s, as Peter Crouch scored the winner on the final day of the season.

Predicted XI

Stoke: Butland; Diouf, Johnson, Zouma, Pieters, Tymon; Fletcher, Allen; Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Jese

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina, Davis; Tadic, Gabbiadini, Redmond