Bristol City vs Stoke City Preview: Potters face in-form Robins

Stoke City's Graham Kavanagh in duel with Bristol City's Brian Tinnion. Photo: Getty Images, Neal Simpson.

Bristol City are looking to continue their cup run this Tuesday, when they play Stoke City at home in the third round of the League Cup

The Robins have reached the third round through an inspirational 3-2 win away at Watford. Bristol are also currently six games unbeaten in the Championship.

The Potters reached the third round after a 4-0 win against Rochdale in the BET365 Stadium. Stoke are looking strong after some impressive results in the Premier League.

The Robins looking to continue their good cup run

Bristol are looking to continue their good form after their 4-1 win over Derby County in the Championship last Saturday. They are currently six games unbeaten in the league, and are looking like a dangerous side to play against. They have only lost one of their first eight games in the Championship this season, a 2-1 away loss against Birmingham City, drawing four and winning three. Sitting in a good eighth-place right now, Bristol aren't looking like an easy opponent for Stoke this Tuesday.

The Robins have been in the cup since the first round this season. firstly coming up against Plymouth Argyle on the 8 August. It turned out to be an easy match, after scoring four in the first 45 minutes. The match ended in a 5-0 win for them, after Jamie Paterson scored the fifth in the 79th minute.

In the second round, they came up against Premier League side Watford. It was Marco Silva's third competitive game in charge at the Hornets. He had started off well, drawing 3-3 at home against Liverpool and winning 2-0 away at AFC Bournemouth. Watford went 1-0 up just after half-time, and it looked like they were going to win the game, but in the 60th minute, Freddy Hinds made it 1-1. The 2-1 for Bristol soon to follow by Bobby Reid in the 67th minute. In injury time, they made it 3-1 with a goal from Niclas Eliasson in the 93th minute. Adrian Mariappa made the second goal for Watford in the 95th minute, making it 3-2, but it was already too late. Bristol held on to their lead, and the game ended in 2-3.

<a id='O72JwR9ySftwUhKRJrwRHA' class='gie-single' href='http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/838036894' target='_blank' style='color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;'>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:'O72JwR9ySftwUhKRJrwRHA',sig:'IcH-m5WG_w0bk5OfqQTjoPK1onVTBiOCBJ2k0Nzn-BI=',w:'594px',h:'400px',items:'838036894',caption: true ,tld:'co.uk',is360: false })});</script><script src='//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js' charset='utf-8' async></script>

Stoke City looking strong

Stoke City have made a good start to their 2017/18 Premier League campaign. In the first Premier League match, the Potters played Everton at Goodison Park. It was a very even game, but the Potters lost 1-0. After the loss, the Potters managed to gain some momentum, and picked up 5 points from their next 3 games, winning 1-0 against 2016/17 top six side Arsenal at home, after a debut goal from Jesé Rodriguez, before drawing 1-1 away at West Bromwich Albion after a terrible mistake from Ahmed Hegazi, allowing Peter Crouch to head in his first goal of the season on open goal.

Mark Hughes' side then faced Manchester United at home. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, after a brace from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who is still the only player to score against United this season. The next game was a disapointing one for the Potters. They played Newcastle United at St. James' Park. The game ended in a deserved 2-1 defeat for Stoke. They failed to create enough chances, and even Xherdan Shaqiri's wondergoal wasn't enough for them.

The Potters joined the cup competition in the second round, playing Football League One side Rochdale. The Potters outplayed Rochdale and won 4-0. Joe Allen scored two goals and made an assist. Crouch and Ramadan Sobhi were also on the score sheet.

Earlier encounters

The teams have played each other two times before. Both times were in Stoke's last season in the Championship. Both teams won one of them, the first one being in October 2007, which Stoke City won 2-1 at home, and the second being away at Bristol in April 2008, which ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

It's looking like a hard game for both teams, both teams will want to go through, but there will be only one winner Tuesday night.