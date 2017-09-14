Mame Biram Diouf extends Stoke City stay

Mame Biram Diouf takes a shot at goal against Manchester United. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke City’s Mame Biram Diouf has signed a new three-year deal with the club, it was announced on Thursday.

Diouf’s current deal was set to expire next summer but the forward has now extended his stay at the bet365 Stadium until 2020.

The forward could make his 100th appearance for Stoke when the Potters make the trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

Diouf commits himself to Stoke:

Mame Biram Diouf joined Stoke City after his contract with Hannover expired in 2014 and he has since scored 19 goals for the club.

The 29-year-old’s versatility has proven fruitful for manager Mark Hughes, who has started Diouf in a plethora of different positions including wing-back.

Diouf was deployed in the right wing-back role against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Mame Biram Diouf battles Marcus Rashford for the ball last weekend. Source | Getty Images.

The Senegal international was in talks with the club for several weeks before agreeing to a new deal.

Chief Executive Tony Scholes said: "We signed Mame as a striker and over the last 12 months he has proved his versatility in a number of positions.

“He’s an extremely important member of Mark’s squad and we’re delighted he has committed his future to us.”

Diouf wants medals:

Diouf, who has started four of Stoke’s five league games this term, has experienced two top-half finishes during his time in Staffordshire and the club look on course to regain a place in the top 10 after an impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Manchester United man, a League Cup winner, is aiming for an improved position in the Premier League and a successful run in the cup competitions.

“Another top 10 finish this season is the immediate ambition but we should be targeting the next step, an even higher finish, and success in one of the cup competitions,” he told the club’s official website.

Diouf (Centre) wants to add to his medal collection with Stoke. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke last reached a domestic cup final in 2011, when they lost the FA Cup final to Manchester City at Wembley. The Potters recently dispatched of Rochdale to reach the third round of the EFL Cup.

“There’s no reason why we can’t win a cup; it’s a long time since Stoke City won a trophy and I’d love to be part of the team that did so again.” he said.