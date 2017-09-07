Stoke City are ready for Manchester United says Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters will likely be busy on Saturday evening. Source | Getty Images.

Erik Pieters believes Stoke City can stop Manchester United and top scorer Romelu Lukaku when the league leaders visit the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Red Devils have impressively scored 10 and conceded none in their flawless start to the Premier League season.

Pieters is hoping that the Potters will be able to inflict a first shutout on the visitors even with the presence of Lukaku up front.

Can Stoke stop Lukaku?

Stoke City will be welcoming the only side in the Premier League with their 100% record intact.

Jose Mourinho spent big on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelöf in the summer transfer window.

It’s Romelu Lukaku - who arrived from Everton for £76m - who has been making headlines with three goals in his first three league games.

Pieters battles Lukaku at Goodison Park in 2014. Source | Getty Images.

United’s form, according to defender Erik Pieters, will be the focus when they travel to Staffordshire this weekend but the Dutchman insists that the visitors can be stopped in their tracks.

“Normally everyone is looking at United’s performance and the fact [Romelu] Lukaku is scoring lots of goals,” said Pieters, “that’s what people have an eye on.

“But defensively we are stronger, especially with three [centre-backs] at the back now.

“We just have to make sure we have to prepare ourselves really well and on a level to give a top performance.”

New system appeals to Pieters

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has implemented a new system this season which has seen Erik Pieters occupy a wing-back position.

This formation has offered further defensive stability with three centre-backs at the heart of the backline.

Pieters has started all of Stoke's four games this term with the majority coming in this aforementioned advanced role.

Pieters is brought down by Jay Rodriguez before the international break. Source | Getty Images.

This extra freedom appeals to Pieters, who provided two assists against Rochdale last month, and the former PSV man says players are still getting used to the change.

“It’s a new system and we have got to get used to it,” he observes, “ but the more games I play, the more I get used to it.

“I like the new role of getting forward more, but defensively I still have to do my bit as well.

“The new system suits us, but we also know we can always go back to 4-3-3 if we want to.”