Virgil Van Dijk has no regrets over summer stance, remains keen on January move

Van Dijk applauds the fans of a club he's keen to leave (photo: Getty Images / Jan Kruger)

The international break is often a time for disgruntled players to voice their concerns away from the watchful eye of club colleagues, with Virgil Van Dijk wasting no time after joining up with the Netherlands national team this week.

Speaking candidly to Fox Sports, Van Dijk confirmed that he did push to leave Southampton this summer and that he has no regrets about doing so, stating that he's still considering a transfer in January.

Top clubs from around Europe were hotly interested in the centre-back who appeared to be heading to Liverpool after various sources broke that Merseyside was the player's preferred destination.

However, the wheels were halted on that one after Saints forced the Reds to issue a public apology over a 'tapping up' of Van Dijk, with Southampton eventually keeping their man.

No regrets as VVD chases January transfer

That doesn't seem to have put him off though, despite offering full commitment to Southampton until he get the move he longs for.

"Of course, I wanted to go one step up, but eventually Southampton did not want to let me go, but you’re a professional, so now I’ll give everything to the club," said the Dutchman.

That had been preceded by a simple but damning statement for Southampton fans as he said; "I have no regrets."

Whether or not Saints will stand by their 'not for sale' stance come January remains to be seen, but if he does go it'll be for a monster fee given the current market.

However, the player certainly isn't against it, saying "Halfway through the season, maybe we can see what's possible."

Liverpool could certainly do with his services, having kept just two clean-sheet's in twelve competitive games so far this season, the L4 side looking shakier at the back as the weeks go by.

How his words will effect his already troubled relationship with Southampton fans remains to be seen, with Van Dijk not having helped patch things up with a shaky performance away at Stoke City on Saturday, as he gave away a penalty in the 2-1 loss.