Southampton amongst chasing pack for Arsenal's Theo Walcott

Southampton's struggle to find the back of the net are being looked at behind the scenes as Mauricio Pellegrino aims to add firepower in January to his lacklustre goal scoring attack with the addition of Arsenal outcast Theo Walcott.

The Saints' early season problems have predominantly been due to their inability to finish past the opposition goalkeeper, with a miserable five goals in all competitions for the 2017/18 campaign - only four other Premier League clubs hold a worse record.

Pellegrino's most recent defeat, prior to the upcoming international break, came on the road against a injury plagued Stoke City, losing 2-1 to a stubborn Mark Hughes team despite their several sidelined defenders missing the game.

Walcott has spent over a decade in north London plying his trade for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, however, in recent years, specifically this term, has found opportunities on the pitch far and few between.

Is a switch from the Emirates to St. Mary's deemed a positive move for Theo Walcott?

The 28 year-old has made a measly seven appearances for Arsenal this season and only three of those have been top-flight outings, a further two coming in the Europa League competition.

He netted twice during their European tie in Belarus to BATE Borisov last week; he'll be eager to see himself entering the frame for a place in the highly competitive battle for a spot in Wenger's starting eleven.

One of the many successful graduates of the famous Southampton youth academy, Walcott made the multi-million pound transfer to the capital in 2006 and has gone on to create some memorable moments in a Gunners shirt.

In a realistic world, I dearly hope the 47-capped England international would opt to continue his short legacy on the Hampshire coast to get regular senior minutes rather than settle for a place of the bench at Arsenal, where the distance to a position in the matchday squad will only grow.

The Saints desperately need the player to rejuvenate their campaign

We may only be seven games into the Premier League season, but the downward spiralling state of affairs at St. Mary's indicates another year of disarray on the south coast, as much as last term's disappointing performance throughout, under the management of Claude Puel.

Southampton are certainly not renowned for sacking their managers every five minutes but if the club's dismal form continues for another month or two then Mauricio Pellegrino may very well be walking out the door before the January window opens.

However, if the Argentine manager happens to still be in charge in three months' time then it will definitely be a difference situation and the capture of Theo Walcott could make or break the Saints' campaign.

His 65 goals and 49 assists in the top-flight over 267 games just speaks volume of how experienced and pivotal he can be at the time of need, precisely being the reason as to why Southampton should make the swoop for Theo Walcott in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal's previous intent on selling the pacey winger has surely made a transfer all the more likely and if any club needs the attacking threat he possesses then it is one hundred per cent Southampton.