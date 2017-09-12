Southampton must be wary of Crystal Palace this weekend, suggests captain Steven Davis

Photo - Matt Watson / Getty Images

With their next opponents planted firmly at the bottom of the Premier League table after four rounds of fixtures, Southampton may be eyeing to accumulate their second set of three points when they visit the capital on Saturday.

However, captain and fan favourite Steven Davis has alerted that it may not be an easy task with the weekend's hosts having just parted company with Dutch boss Frank de Boer, who faced the cut after the Eagles failed to rack up a single point and are yet to ripple the net.

Selhurst Park is certainly not a happy hunting ground for the Saints with their last three visits to south-east London ending in favour of Crystal Palace.

Davis realises the potential hurdles that himself and the rest of Mauricio Pellegrino's side will have to overcome if they are to succeed on Saturday. "Selhurst Park isn't an easy place to go," he insisted.



The departure of de Boer came very much as a shock to the general public, and midfielder Davis realises that the Palace players are going to be right up to the challenge. ''We'll be expecting their players, with a new manager potentially coming in, to give their best and try to get themselves out of the position they're in now.''

"There's a lot of anger and disappointment"

Despite the encouraging start the Saints had displayed prior to this month's international break, many fans have become increasingly restless with the dismal performance at home to Watford last weekend, which ended in the Hornets coming away with all three points.

Pellegrino's side have struggled to find their goal scoring touch this campaign having mustered just three efforts into the back of the net, which were all against West Ham United back in August.

Davis, who's played all but ten minutes of Southampton's Premier League season up to this point, is focused on putting things right for the trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, saying "we need to stick together now".

The south coast outfit find themselves in the bottom half of the league table with a miserable five points from a possible 12 - a tally supporters were hoping would be more stimulating when the fixtures' list was announced.

The Northern Ireland international knows precisely how him and his team-mates can overcome the drastically appalling result at home to Watford. 'We've got a lot more quality than what we showed against Watford and it's about going out and proving that now," he said.

Following the upcoming outing at Crystal Palace, Southampton also come up against a dominant Manchester United side and a tricky fixture at Stoke City at the end of the month before the international break hits us again.