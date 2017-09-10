Juventus reportedly interested in Southampton man Virgil van Dijk

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Southampton centre-half Virgil van Dijk is reportedly the latest target for dominant Italian outfit Juventus, despite Mauricio Pellegrino introducing him back into the first-team picture.

The 26 year-old was confirmed by the Saints boss to be training with the senior squad after a torrid summer for both parties led to the Dutchman remaining at St. Mary's - very much against his wishes.

Pellegrino has stated that van Dijk is still far away from featuring in the matchday side for Southampton having not played a game of ninety minutes since January after suffering an injury which would keep him out of action for the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign.

Although it would seem all has been forgiven between the manager and player, it certainly has not stopped Juventus from considering an approach in the winter transfer window.

Summer interest gone to bed?

Southampton's most prized possession was not short of a number of potential new destinations over the recent summer window with Liverpool the most regularly reported club to swing for his services before deadline day.

However, an illegal motion from the Merseyside team could have scuppered any chance of Virgil van Dijk becoming a Reds player.

There were suggestions that several Premier League clubs did have a keen eye for the towering centre-half but nothing turned into reality as the Saints remained on their stance of the player not being for sale, at any price.

Whilst, it could be a decision van Dijk regrets, Southampton may be relieved their key man remains in the squad as Pellegrino will be adamant to revitalise a relatively mediocre start to the season.

Would Virgil van Dijk exit for Italy in January?

It is widely known that the 12-capped Netherlands international would have to remain in the English top-flight had he forced through an exit from the Saints which he was eagerly anticipating.

If Juventus were the only club to present a strong interest in acquiring his signature in January, then van Dijk may very well be inclined to take up that offer and ply himself abroad.

The luxury of being firm favourites to win the Serie A could definitely be a pulling factor for the Turin-based team, as well as the opportunity of really pushing himself in the Champions League with one of the most competitive squads in Europe.

Nevertheless, Southampton's appalling home defeat to Watford at the weekend may just present Mauricio Pellegrino with another reason as to why he should re-introduce the defender back into the first-team squad.