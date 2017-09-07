Oriol Romeu happy with the Saints' transfer window

Picture - Matt Watson / Getty Images

As Southampton prepare for an ambitious campaign, midfielder Oriol Romeu has stated his satisfaction with how the Saints conducted their transfer dealings over the summer.

Compared to their Premier League counterparts, Mauricio Pellegrino was somewhat distinctly quiet in the market as only a handful of first-team names left or arrived at St. Mary's in the window.

Alongside the team's lacklustre goal scoring touch of last term, the Saints allowed attacker Jay Rodriguez to quit the south coast and opted a move to West Bromwich Albion after a plague of injuries left the winger frustrated.

Meanwhile, Pellegrino added four new faces to the squad. Defender Jan Bednarek, a prosperous Polish centre-half, was the first of a measly three signings at Southampton over the course of the summer. Mario Lemina, surplus to requirements at Serie A giants Juventus, was brought in to reinforce the midfield whilst Wesley Hoedt completed the club's incomings.

As the transfer window closed last week, Romeu would have shown a sign of relief that there would be no other major news coming out of the Saints in regards to departures.

"It's very important to keep the structure of the team"

Several players in the Southampton camp were strongly linked with moves away from the outfit, most notably is Virgil van Dijk who even went to the extent of handing in a transfer request. However, the Dutchman remained and is has, fortunately, returned to first-team training.

Reports were circulating that Ryan Bertrand was another potential name to exit the Saints with Manchester City apparently monitoring his situation at St. Mary's.

Romeu was especially pleased that the core spin of this side is still here, ''The longer you play with someone the better you feel playing next to him''.

The former Chelsea midfielder also went onto explain his reasoning behind why it's pivotal to have a settled squad without too many ins and outs; ''Now we have a new manager, new things to learn, but the team is more or less the same. I truly believe that will be better for us''.

"The rumours will go for sure"

Van Dijk was easily one of the most speculated stories of the recent transfer window, with a hatful of Premier League clubs in for his signature but it would seem that Romeu is keen to see the club captain knuckle down to business at Southampton.

In relation to the rumours going to bed, the Spanish holding midfielder is eager for the defender and entire squad to purely focus on their football, ''Now everyone is here ready to fight for his place and the team''.

Going on to mention ''He's an amazing player and an amazing centre-back. We will be very pleased to have him back''.

Pellegrino confirmed in his conference prior to the weekend's visit of Watford that van Dijk is training with the first-team but is a while off match fitness to be considered for selection.