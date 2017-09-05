Maya Yoshida praises new boss Mauricio Pellegrino

Picture - Chris Brunskill Ltd / Getty Images

Southampton have opened their 2017/18 Premier League account with five points from a potential nine, remaining unbeaten, and centre-half Maya Yoshida has commended the impact Mauricio Pellegrino has had at the club since taking over the managerial role following Claude Puel's dismissal.

The 29-year-old defender has started and finished all four competitive outings the Saints have played in, swiftly being awarded a new three-year contract in August to remain on the south coast until 2020.

With his consistent displays in a Southampton shirt, Yoshida has praised Pellegrino for his affirmative approach and compares the boss to his fellow Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino was awarded his first break in English football in January 2013 after Nigel Adkins's sacking and made a large impression whilst at St. Mary's before he was snatched up by Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time at the Saints, the former Espanyol coach led the club to their highest finish in the Premier League since 2003, and the most amount of points since 1993 - producing a genuinely encouraging spell for Southampton.

“Compared to last season you can immediately see we are more aggressive''

Yoshida has easily slotted into the role of being a first-team starter and is already reaping the benefits from the boss.

Last year the Saints were criticised based on their defensive performances and the lack of goals could be put down as a major factor to Puel's departure in the summer, but Yoshida is relishing the breath of fresh air under the new man in charge.

“He has a good philosophy," the Japan international said, ''we have to understand what we need to do and the training sessions are also really hard''.

In the squad's opening three top-flight games to Puel's spell last term, Southampton accumulated a measly two points from a possible nine - both of which were due to uninspiring home draws to Watford and Sunderland.

“They both like to play football''

In relation to the comparison between Pellegrino and Pochettino, Yoshida says he's enjoying football at Southampton once again following the lacklustre management of Puel and differing approach from Ronald Koeman.

“Under Pochettino many players fly to another level'', the 29 year-old said. Many supporters will agree that the Saints were a much harder-crafted team to play against and it's clear those days are returning with the new boss at the helm.

Yoshida also explains that he's eager for this prosperous Southampton team to go far and beyond to break into the top seven, ''Why don’t we take this opportunity to improve ourselves?”