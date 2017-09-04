Opinion: Should Virgil van Dijk be re-introduced into Southampton's first-team?

Photo: Plumb Images / Getty Images

Southampton suffered a realistic major blow to their campaign before a ball was even kicked as highly-rated centre-half Virgil van Dijk had unsurprisingly handed in a transfer request, after a proposed switch to Liverpool collapsed following an 'illegal' approach by the north-west outfit.

The 26 year-old, arguably the Saints' most prized possession, became a regular on a number of transfer target lists for Premier League managers, however, Southampton remained firm on the stance that van Dijk wouldn't be leaving St. Mary's in the summer, despite his strong admiration to play for a 'larger' club.

A torrid summer on the south coast will stretch until the January transfer market at the very least for the towering defender and it'll be down to manager Mauricio Pellegrino whether to re-affirm the player's place in the promising senior squad.

​Does Pellegrino take the gamble of featuring Virgil van Dijk in his matchday side?

On paper, Virgil van Dijk is easily Southampton's most efficient defender and that means it would be a horrific decision for him to remain absent of any action until the winter.

Considering the Saints have only leaked two goals from their opening three Premier League outings, it would come to no surprise if the prospective manager has pondered the Netherlands international's inevitable inclusion in the first-team.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are defensively sound, and, in fact, it's been their attacking threat, or lack of, which has been a point of concern for onlooking supporters.

So the five points from the club's possible nine is ideal and makes any return for van Dijk seem oddly distant as the formidable partnership of Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens strengthens, alongside summer acquisitions Wesley Hoedt and Jan Bednarek anticipating to make their impact.

What is the future for Virgil van Dijk?

Without a shadow of a doubt, the demanding centre-back would have been frustrated when the transfer window closed last week and found himself without a new club - potentially considering what his options are in the immediate future.

One thing that can be lacklustre in the modern professional is a positive attitude and that could postpone a possible approach from a buyer in January, so, in my opinion, it would be an effectively wise move by van Dijk to apologise to the manager, players and, more important, the supporters in order to surely focus on the Saints until the winter.

If he doesn't get his Southampton career back on track, then it may lower the asking fee in the next window in order for the club to offload his services and wages, and as well as that, can alter Pellegrino's attention on the Premier League.