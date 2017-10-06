Lascelles signs contract extension with Newcastle

Lascelles celebrates a goal for Newcastle (photo: Getty Images / Ian MacNicol)

Premier League club Newcastle United announced on Friday that captain Jamal Lascelles has agreed a new deal.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Magpies in 2014 from Nottingham Forest, is now set to stay at St. James’s Park till 2023.

The Derby-born defender, whose recent impressive outings has put him in line for the England call, has already represented the Toon Army 75 times, where he scored seven goals for his club.

Two of those came in the first seven league games this season against Swansea City and Stoke City, where on both occasions his team emerged victorious.

While talking to the club’s official website about his new deal, Lascelles reveals his feelings by saying that: “I’m over the moon. Since I came to Newcastle, I’ve been happy; I love the city, the football and the fans. Everything about it, I enjoy so I’m happy to be tied down for the next six years here.

We’ve got a group of ambitious lads, the fans are excellent and the manager has got trust in me, so I’m really happy here and I want to take the club as high as it can go.”

Benitez reveals pleasure on development

Manager Rafa Benitez, who made Lascelles captain after taking charge of the club following sacking of Steve McClaren, also praised the defender and shared his pleasure on the development.

“I would like to congratulate him [Lascelles] on his new contract with the club, it is very well deserved,” said Benitez.

“As soon as I made the decision to make Jamaal the captain of Newcastle, he rose to the challenge and he has developed as a player and a character."