DeAndre Yedlin on why it’s great to be back from injury and how he wasn't back earlier

Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin told the Shields Gazette it’s good to be back after returning from injury at the weekend.

The 24-year-old made his full return to the Magpies line-up by playing a full 90 minutes in his side’s 2-1 win over Stoke City.

As well as being back in the side, Yedlin revealed why it had taken him longer than expected to make his first appearance of the season.

Hamstring injury

Yedlin had previous Premier League experience with rivals Sunderland but returned to the side for his first appearance of the season.

The USA International suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season against Metz, and he admitted “it was great” to be back.

“Obviously, coming back from a hamstring injury isn’t easy, because you have to take them pretty slow and be pretty careful with them, especially when you’re the type of player I am.” Yedlin further explained.

Yedlin is a pacey player who likes to get up and down the right side, which he believes makes his leg muscles ever so important.

He said it’s one of his “necessities to make sure” he has leg muscles “as close to 100% as they can be.”

Saturday’s return

Newcastle saw off the challenge of Stoke to make it three consecutive victories in the top-flight.

Yedlin was delighted for his team and on a personal level. “It was great to be back and great to come back on a win. I thought the team played pretty well.” He said.

“There were a couple of moments where we slipped up a bit, but I thought, for the most part, that we dominated the game and played very well.”

Yedlin said on his performance that he “just tried to feed off the other players who have been doing it for the last four games.”

He also said he “tried to work myself into the game and not do anything too crazy, just keep it simple, and make it to half-time.”

“I was feeling all right. It was good to get the full 90. It was good for myself to have the confidence to go 90.”

Somewhat long-awaited return

“I’d actually been injured in the very beginning of pre-season,” Yedlin revealed. “I came back for a bit, probably about 10 days, and then I did it again.

“That’s why it’s been a pretty long process getting back. It’s my second hamstring injury. We wanted to make sure it was 110% before I came back, so it didn’t reoccur.”