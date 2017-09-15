Joselu ready to face former club Stoke City

(Photo: GettyImages/ Stu Forster)

Newcastle United striker Joselu has hinted he will celebrate if he scores against former club Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old, who only joined last month, has already made a positive impression on the Newcastle supporters.

Joselu opened his goal scoring account in the Magpies’ first win of the season against West Ham United a few weeks ago.

And that was followed up by a solid display in the 1-0 away win at Swawsea City on Sunday.

The Spaniard admitted he’s fully focused on Newcastle and is very happy at St James’ Park.

Previewing former club visit

Joselu spent two years as a Stoke player, though only featured heavily in his debut season after being sent out on loan to La Liga outfit Deportivo La Coruna last term.

Joselu admitted “it may be strange” to face his former team mates and staff, but firmly said that “it’s over” and he now only thinks of Newcastle.

While the Spaniard only says “good things about the fans for Stoke because they supported" him "very well”, that may not prevent him from celebrating, if he finds the net against them.

Embed from Getty Images

Need to win

He said: “We need to win this game for our fans. The important thing is that we try to win, not whether I score … but if a goal wins three points it means more,” said Joselu.

“I am a striker and I am always happy when I score. The emotion is there inside a striker, you ask any striker and they will all say the same thing.

“I tell you that I’m focused on Newcastle, I’m very happy to be here and this month has all been good.”

“Very happy”

Since moving from Real Madrid in 2012, the striker has struggled to find a permanent home for him and his family.

But just after a month of moving to the North East, Joselu has suggested he’s found a long lasting home.

“I am very happy, it is fast moving here in Newcastle but I enjoy a lot – everything.” Said Joselu.

“The club, training, good with the team mates, with the staff, the city; I enjoy a lot and I am very happy to be here.

“The supporters tell me on social media only good things about my game; I feel the supporters are like a family.”