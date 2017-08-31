Tim Krul moves to Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal

(Photo: GettyImages/ Serena Taylor)

Tim Krul has completed a deadline day exit away from Newcastle United to team up with former boss Chris Hughton at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Krul travelled down to complete his medical at American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on deadline day, while there has been no word on whether an option for Brighton to purchase Krul is included in the deal.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured for the Magpies since October 9, 2015, as he suffered a serious knee injury whilst on international - keeping him out for the remainder of the 2015/16 campaign.

Krul was loaned out to his native Holland last year, undergoing loan spells at Ajax and AZ Alkmaar before returning to Tyneside for pre-season.

However, Krul hasn’t played any part with the first-team after being told by Rafael Benitez he had no future on Tyneside and was told to train with the U23s.

Selling to a relegation rival?

Most Newcastle supporters would have no objections on letting Krul depart, but to a possible Premier League relegation rival, supporters are hoping it won't cost them come the end of the season.

Few will understand Krul leaving to strengthen a relegation rival. Possibly Newcastle's best goalkeeper has been frozen out.

The loan leaves Newcastle with just Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and youngster Freddie Woodman in their goalkeeping ranks for the season, after failing to sign one over the summer.

Krul will compete for the number one jersey with Matthew Ryan, who Brighton also signed this summer as David Stockdale left for Birmingham City.

The quotes

Brighton manager Hughton said: “I know Tim from my time at Newcastle and he is an excellent professional that has a vast amount of experience at both club and international level.



“He’s played an extensive amount of games in the Premier League" Hughes told the club website. "As well as playing in the Europa League and his experience will also help benefit the other keepers in the squad.”