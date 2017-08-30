Newcastle United reject Fulham’s bid for Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United have rejected a £15million bid from Fulham for striker Dwight Gayle.

Rafael Benitez has overseen the departures of Siem De Jong and Grant Hanley over the past few days, with Jack Colback and Achraf Lazaar also set for the exit door on loan deals.

Benitez has been desperate to strengthen his squad over the summer but the lack of funds from owner Mike Ashley has seen the Magpies struggle for recruitment.

Fulham are testing Benitez stance over Gayle, which will make it an interesting final day in the transfer market.

Could Gayle really be on his way out?

Not many clubs would sell their top goal scorer to a lower division club, but in Gayle’s case, it is certainly a possibility.

Gayle has started two of United’s opening three games before missing Newcastle’s first win of the season against West Ham on Saturday. So it would seem unusual to sell the 26-year-old, right?

Well, Newcastle value Gayle more around the £20million, however while that would seemingly be good business from the Magpies as it generates funds to an upgrade, the pressure is on.

Newcastle supporters have seen players like Andy Carroll be sold without a replacement lined up, but under Benitez, that is unlikely to happen. Though, with an owner like Ashley, anything bad is possible.

Benitez will no doubt be actively enquiring about strikers as we speak, if the right player is available, Gayle may be shown the exit door.

Possible targets

VAVEL listed yesterday a list of possible names that the Magpies could add to their squad before tomorrow’s deadline. Strikers Divock Origi from Liverpool and Chelsea’s Loic Remy are the two frequent names to crop up.

However, with Benitez knowing he can gain at least £15million from Gayle plus De Jong’s and Hanley’s fees, there could be a final day twist for the Newcastle supporters.