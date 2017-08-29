Benitez link to West Ham cools as Bilic is staying for now

(Photo: GettyImages/ Ian MacNicol)

Slaven Bilic will remain in the charge for the time being at West Ham United – cooling rumours around Rafael Benitez’ future at Newcastle United.

Benitez’ led his Newcastle team to their first win of the season against a Hammers side who are yet to pick up any points in three games.

West Ham are known admirers of the Magpies boss and could still yet make approach when Bilic’s time is eventually up.

Frustration at both parties

Frustration is circulating around the London Stadium having suffered a poor start to the campaign, which has added to the disappointment of an inconsistent season last year.

The same is happening at St James’ Park though in a different sense. Benitez hasn’t hidden how frustrated he is with the lack of signings this summer and even said last week that he no longer viewed Newcastle as a long-term project.

When Benitez joined the Magpies, he made it clear to United’s hierarchy he wanted to build a team that will challenge for the European places.

However, the lack of financial backing from owner Mike Ashley this summer has shown Benitez he can no longer do that and that promises have been broken.

Why a Benitez move could have legs if an approach is made

According to Sky Sports News Presenter Pete Graves “Benitez has always maintained privately that he feels indebted to West Ham and would have to consider any approach from the Hammers if it should ever materialise”

Benitez was hours away from agreeing to be manager at West Ham in 2015 but at the eleventh hour, Real Madrid made an approach and he accepted, expressing his sincere apologies to the Hammers.

Again, according to Graves, Benitez was impressed “with the way the West Ham board accepted his decision.”

“They understood that the opportunity to manage Real Madrid was too much for a Spanish manager to disregard and they gave Rafa their blessing and subsequently appointed Slaven Bilic.”

And more to the long-term project. The Hammers are a club that have shown ambition in this market, breaking their transfer record to sign Marko Arnautovic and bringing in Javier Hernandez.

However, at the time being, both managers are staying at their respective club with Benitez trying his hardest to bolster his United squad in the last week of the transfer market.