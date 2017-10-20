José Mourinho expects that Ibrahimović will return for Manchester United before the end of 2017

Above: Zlatan Ibrahimović in action during last season's Europa League | Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has handed fans a major boost ahead of Saturday's clash with Huddersfield Town, as the manager stated his belief that striker Zlatan Ibrahimović will return for The Red Devils before the end of 2017.

Needs to come back at the right moment

Ibrahimović affirmed himself as a fan favourite amongst the Old Trafford faithful after his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with the Swede notching 28 goals which proved crucial in the club securing three trophies.

His season was cut short as the 36-year-old picked up a serious knee injury back in April, and his short-lived career in the North West of England looked to be over having been released at the end of the campaign.

Ibrahimović was using the Carrington Complex's services to step up his recovery before been handed another one-year contract by Mourinho, the Swede has been documenting his recovery on social media with reports claiming that he could return for the clash with Arsenal and Mourinho backed the claim stating his belief in a festive return.

"Zlatan is working under our control here as I would expect," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "He is working so, so hard but he won't be back in the next week or the next couple of weeks."

"He needs to take his time," the manager admitted. "And come back in the right moment."

"Do I feel he will be back in 2017? Yes I do," Mourinho added. "But it's just a feeling."

Place will be buzzing

United continued their unbeaten start to the campaign midweek as the slithered past Benfica on Wednesday with a 1-0 win, it will certainly be a change of scenery on Saturday as they make the small trip to Huddersfield.

After a excellent start to life in the Premier League for David Wagner's side they have fell off the wagon slightly with two defeats to Tottenham and Swansea City which has seen them slip down to 12th, but Mourinho stated that his side will not be complacent when they arrive at the John Smith's Stadium.

“The place will be buzzing," he said. "The people will be happy to have a big club playing in their city, in their stadium, and it will be a big motivation for them."

"We know that clearly," Mourinho concluded. "But I think we are going to be ready.”