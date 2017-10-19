Manchester United Predicted XI vs Huddersfield Town

The two teams participating in a minutes silence during the UEFA Champions League match between S.L. Benfica and Manchester United / Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town host Manchester United as the Red Devils look to continue their fine form in the Premier League.

After earning a hard-fought point by drawing to Liverpool at Anfield in their previous Premier League fixture, the Red Devils bounced right back to winning ways as they edged past S.L. Benfica at Estádio da Luz in the Champions League group stage.

Newly promoted Huddersfield currently sit 12th in the Premier League table while Manchester United sit in the second place. For a newly promoted club, being 12th isn't that bad at all considering they're sitting above clubs like Everton, Stoke City and Leicester City.

Huddersfield are in slightly poor form though, on a rocky road lately following their bright start to the season.

Even though it is very likely that Manchester United will bag the three points in this away fixture, Huddersfield Town might just be able to surprise fans with a draw or even a win. Crystal Palace's shock win against Chelsea has proven that any team could beat any team in the Premier League!

Let's take a look at the XI players that could start for The Red Devils against Huddersfield:

Defence

GK - David De Gea: Very few explanation needed on this pick. The Spaniard put up a world-class display against Liverpool, his stunning saves helped win United a much-needed point.

RB - Antonio Valencia: This one's another no-brainer as well. Antonio Valencia is without doubt United's first choice right-back and his conversion to that position will go on here.

RCB - Victor Lindelöf: The 23-year-old Swedish international has spent most of his time on the bench this season. However, when called upon, has not disappointed much. Lindelöf started and kept a clean sheet in the match against his former club S.L. Benfica in the Champions League so could continue here.

LCB - Chris Smalling: The only reason I picked Chris Smalling over Phil Jones and Eric Bailly was due to the fact that Phil Jones is a doubt and Eric Bailly is injured.

LB - Daley Blind: Since there are currently not many players fighting for this position, the Dutch international is likely to start. Blind's intelligence perfectly makes up for his rather slow pace, which is why he is a great asset to the team.

Midfield

RDM - Ander Herrera: The Manchester United's player of the year for the 2016/17 season has spent a lot of time on the bench this season. The Spanish international has been starting in recent games to make up for the loss of the injured Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini.

LDM - Nemanja Matić: The 29-year-old Serbian is arguably the best player of the season for Manchester United so far being very consistent with his performances.

Attack

RM - Juan Mata: It is clear that Jose Mourinho trusts the Spaniard as he has made a total of seven appearances in the eight matches played in the Premier League. That is probably due to the fact that Mata has loads of experience in the Premier League. The Spanish magician bagged his first Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace.

AM - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Mkhitaryan has been disappointing for the past few weeks after impressing fans at the start of the season. Mkhitaryan has been losing the ball too much, releasing balls too late and making loads of poor decisions on the pitch. However, there are parts of Mkhitaryan's game that Mourinho favours. The Armenian has started in all of the eight Premier League matches played. Thus, I'm pretty sure that he'll start in this game.

LM - Anthony Martial: Anthony Martial usually comes off the bench as an impact-sub replacing Marcus Rashford. However, Marcus Rashford appeared to be limping off after the Champions League clash with S.L. Benfica. Since I'm pretty sure that Mourinho will not risk starting Rashford, it will be an automatic start for Martial.

ST - Romelu Lukau: Romelu Lukaku is the only fit striker available to face Huddersfield. The Belgian has a total of seven goals and one assist in the Premier League. He will surely be looking forward to bagging a few goals in this game.