Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2017/18

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30AM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Herrera; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: (4-3-3) Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Coutinho.

Phil Jones is also in contention to play even though he missed the two England games win a slight knee injury.

Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimović continue to be on the sidelines but Lukaku, who went into the international break with a slight ankle injury, came back fully recovered and is ready to go again this weekend for Mourinho's side.

Mourinho will also be without a number of players for the game. Marouane Fellaini will miss the game after sustaining knee ligament damage during the international break with Belgium. This adds to Paul Pogba and Michael Carrick's injuries which leaves a United short of midfield options for the game.

With Mane out, new summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could finally be handed his first Premier League start for his new club after having to settle for a place on the bench so far.

That adds to the fact that Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne also continue to be on the sidelines with long terms injuries, but Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who came back from international duty with slight injuries, should be fit to start for Liverpool this weekend.

In terms of team news for the game, Klopp was hit by the news that winger Sadio Mane will be out for the next six weeks after injuring his hamstring while on international duty with Senegal.

Last season's fixture between the sides at Anfield ended in a 0-0 draw, after Mourinho set his side up to stifle Liverpool's free-flowing attack. This year, though, Mourinho should set his side up to have much more of a go this weekend.

Before the break, United signed off with a convincing 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace with Romelu Lukaku scoring yet again to make it seven goals in his first seven Premier League games for United.

On the other hand, Mourinho's men have had a brilliant start to the season. After seven games they sit in second place with 19 points from 21 available to date. They will be hoping to keep that up this weekend and keep pace with Manchester City, who have an almost identical record to United.

The reason for the big gap is that after the last international break, Klopp's side only managed one win in four league games with their last game before the break ending in a 1-1 draw away to Newcastle United.

It is probably bigger for Jürgen Klopp's men given the fact that they come into the game in seventh place in the table, seven points behind José Mourinho's men and a loss this weekend could see the gap increase to ten points.

The Premier League returns after the international break with one of the biggest games of the season as Liverpool host bitter rivals Manchester United in a big game for both teams and managers.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester United. Kick-off at Anfield is set for 12:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.